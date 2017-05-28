Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Has $397,000 Stake in Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC maintained its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth $114,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth $204,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex Co. alerts:

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) traded up 0.84% during trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,696 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $453.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post $1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/gentex-co-gntx-stake-held-by-long-road-investment-counsel-llc-updated.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wellington Shields downgraded Gentex from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Sotok sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $395,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,610 shares of company stock worth $947,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilize electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.