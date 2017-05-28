Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) opened at 5.90 on Tuesday. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The firm’s market capitalization is $168.16 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post ($1.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, is harnessing the power of T cell immunity to develop vaccines and immunotherapies company. The Company uses its discovery platform, AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), to design vaccines and immunotherapies that act, in part, through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

