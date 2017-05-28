Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their underweight rating on shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) in a research note released on Wednesday, May 3rd. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.08) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds Limited in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Gem Diamonds Limited in a research report on Monday, February 13th. FinnCap reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.41) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds Limited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 156 ($2.03) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds Limited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gem Diamonds Limited from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 111.57 ($1.45).

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) traded up 0.55% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 90.75. 63,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.23. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 125.51 million. Gem Diamonds Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 84.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 145.00.

Gem Diamonds Limited Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited is a United Kingdom-based diamond producer, which is engaged in the exploration and development of diamond mines. The Company operates diamond mining operations in Lesotho and Botswana. The Company’s geographical segments include Lesotho, which is involved in diamond mining activities; Botswana, which is engaged in diamond mining activities; Belgium, which is involved in the sales, marketing and manufacturing of diamonds, and British Virgin Islands (BVI), Republic of South Africa (RSA) and the United Kingdom, which provides technical and administrative services.

