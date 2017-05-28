Gap Inc (GPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GPS. Jefferies Group LLC set a $34.00 target price on shares of Gap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Vetr raised shares of Gap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.84 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Gap from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gap from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

Gap (NYSE:GPS) traded up 1.82% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.42. 6,113,673 shares of the stock traded hands. Gap has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57.

Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Gap had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gap will post $2.00 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Gap’s dividend payout ratio is 55.09%.

In other Gap news, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $12,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,867,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,968,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Kirwan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gap during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gap by 9.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gap during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gap during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Folger Hill Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gap during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

