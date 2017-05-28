GameStop Corp. Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,639 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 613% compared to the typical daily volume of 791 put options.

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) traded down 5.93% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. 14,211,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.18. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $32.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. GameStop Corp. had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post $3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. GameStop Corp.’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. by 21.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. by 126.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of GameStop Corp. in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Vetr cut shares of GameStop Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of GameStop Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

About GameStop Corp.

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. It operates its business in five segments, which consists of four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

