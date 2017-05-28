Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Landauer Inc (LDR)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Landauer Inc (NYSE:LDR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Landauer worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Landauer during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Landauer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landauer during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Landauer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Landauer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landauer Inc (NYSE:LDR) traded down 0.20% during trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. 23,461 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $488.70 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. Landauer Inc has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Landauer (NYSE:LDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Landauer had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The company had revenue of $39.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Landauer Inc will post $1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Landauer’s payout ratio is 56.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landauer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Strong purchased 43,946 shares of Landauer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,268,492.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Landauer Company Profile

Landauer, Inc is a provider of technical and analytical services to determine occupational and environmental radiation exposure. The Company is a provider of outsourced medical physics services, and a provider of radiology related medical products. The Company operates through three segments: Radiation Measurement, Medical Physics and Medical Products.

