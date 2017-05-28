Gabelli Funds LLC Has $124.747 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,986,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.59% of Republic Services worth $124,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,034,000 after buying an additional 557,097 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,915,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,956,000 after buying an additional 356,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,244,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Republic Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,841,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,636,000 after buying an additional 202,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Republic Services by 10.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,480,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,966,000 after buying an additional 137,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) traded up 0.37% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,896 shares. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $64.11.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $63.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Republic Services from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $79,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,766.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $101,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,589 shares in the company, valued at $223,271.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

