Amphenol Co. (APH) Stake Decreased by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,821,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after buying an additional 3,240,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,968,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $804,263,000 after buying an additional 610,698 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $560,026,000 after buying an additional 362,717 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,248,000 after buying an additional 64,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Amphenol by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,350,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,416,000 after buying an additional 105,008 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) opened at 74.80 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average of $69.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post $2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Cowen and Company started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $1,092,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $14,620,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,490,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,732,740 over the last 90 days. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor- based products, and coaxial and specialty cable. The Company operates through two segments, which include Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions.

