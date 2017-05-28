Martingale Asset Management L P Has $7.164 Million Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.24% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 24.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) traded down 0.30% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,330 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average of $58.96. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $66.86. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.33. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc will post $3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

In other news, Chairman Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 50,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $2,907,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,328,672 shares in the company, valued at $309,862,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bruce Alan Jordan sold 2,584 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $149,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,948 shares of company stock worth $14,699,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in sourcing, transportation and marketing of fresh and fresh-cut produce together with prepared food products in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Its operations are aggregated into business segments on the basis of its products: bananas, other fresh produce and prepared food.

