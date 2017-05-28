Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) PT Set at €100.00 by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FME. Commerzbank Ag set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oddo Securities set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, S&P Global set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €88.54 ($99.48).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) traded up 1.108% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €83.489. The company had a trading volume of 725 shares. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €67.50 and a 12-month high of €86.08. The firm has a market capitalization of €25.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.383. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €81.87 and its 200-day moving average is €78.31.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is a kidney dialysis company. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company’s segments include North America Segment, the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Segment, the Asia-Pacific Segment and the Latin America Segment.

