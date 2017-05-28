Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) traded down 0.61% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.37. 160,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.02 and a beta of 0.84. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $13.27.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post $0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 330.43%.

In other Franklin Street Properties Corp. news, Director Georgia Murray acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Hoxsie acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at $466,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,840 shares of company stock worth $119,431 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. by 34.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. during the first quarter worth $110,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Investment Counsel increased its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. by 10.9% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel now owns 14,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

About Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on commercial real estate investments primarily in office markets. The Company operates through the real estate operations segment. The Company’s investment objectives are to create shareholder value by increasing revenue from rental, dividend, interest and fee income and net gains from sales of properties, and increase the cash available for distribution in the form of dividends to its stockholders.

