4,250 Shares in SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Acquired by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SEI Investments Company by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in SEI Investments Company by 165.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments Company by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in SEI Investments Company by 15.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in SEI Investments Company by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments Company alerts:

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) traded down 0.32% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 281,988 shares. SEI Investments Company has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $52.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.45.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.65 million. SEI Investments Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 25.53%. SEI Investments Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post $2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. SEI Investments Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/founders-capital-management-invests-214000-in-sei-investments-company-seic-updated.html.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments Company in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

In other SEI Investments Company news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $6,347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,086,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,961,399.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,262.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,521,550. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company Company Profile

SEI Investments Company provides investment processing, investment management and investment operations solutions. The Company provides its solutions to financial institutions, financial advisors, institutional investors, investment managers and ultra-high-net-worth families in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and various other locations around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.