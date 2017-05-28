Forward Air Co. (FWRD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 28th, there was short interest totalling 609,980 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the April 13th total of 666,627 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,481 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Forward Air from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) traded down 0.44% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. 87,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 1.05. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $54.73.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Forward Air had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $246.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Forward Air will post $2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In related news, insider Craig A. Drum sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $26,619.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $566,598.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Mclean sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $167,749.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,066.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,185. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $114,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 88.9% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Forward Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation is a freight and logistics company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. The Company’s segments include Expedited LTL, Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal and Pool Distribution.

