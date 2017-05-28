FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 3,630 Shares of DTE Energy Co (DTE)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) traded down 0.09% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.88. 454,850 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.20. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $89.44 and a 52-week high of $109.18.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post $5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.46%.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $108.50) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other news, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $395,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,292.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $1,781,090.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,381,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,172 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

