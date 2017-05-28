Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Sells 869 Shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. decreased its stake in shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN acquired a new position in FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial by 3,296.0% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 129,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial by 234.3% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial Inc. alerts:

FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) traded up 1.36% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,594 shares. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80.

FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.51%. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post $2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Sells 869 Shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/fnf-group-of-fidelity-national-financial-inc-fnf-shares-sold-by-bronfman-e-l-rothschild-l-p-updated.html.

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 27,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,043,505.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 256,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,058.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 138,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $5,735,484.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,326 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,900. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc (FNF) is a holding company. FNF, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, mortgage services and diversified services. FNF operates in four segments: Fidelity National Title Group, Remy, Restaurant Group and Corporate and Other. The Fidelity National Title Group segment consists of the operations of FNF’s title insurance underwriters and related businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.