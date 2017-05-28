Flowserve Corp (FLS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,168 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Flowserve Corp worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowserve Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,541,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve Corp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve Corp by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after buying an additional 58,104 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Flowserve Corp by 17.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 175,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flowserve Corp by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 176,377 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) opened at 48.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42. Flowserve Corp has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $863.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.56 million. Flowserve Corp had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post $1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Flowserve Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve Corp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Flowserve Corp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Flowserve Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Flowserve Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of Flowserve Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

About Flowserve Corp

Flowserve Corporation is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of flow control systems. The Company’s segments include Engineered Product Division, Industrial Product Division and Flow Control Division. Its geographic segments include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

