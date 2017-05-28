Five Star Senior Living Inc (FVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NYSE:FVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th.

The analysts wrote, “1Q17 results. FVE reported adjusted EPS of ($0.14), six cents below our ($0.08) estimate and FactSet consensus of ($0.09). Adjusted EBITDAR was $55 million compared to our estimate of $57 million. Total revenue, which reflected higher reimbursement costs, was $351 million compared to our estimate of $350 million and consensus of $346 million.””

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Five Star Senior Living from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Five Star Senior Living (NYSE:FVE) opened at 1.80 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $89.99 million. Five Star Senior Living has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.

Five Star Senior Living (NYSE:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $675,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 16.9% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 575,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 82,987 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 795.3% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 444,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 395,032 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc, formerly Five Star Quality Care, Inc, operates senior living communities, including independent living communities, assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). The Company’s segments include senior living communities and rehabilitation and wellness.

