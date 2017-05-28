First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.905 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) opened at 36.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.93. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $242.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.88 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post $1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In related news, SVP Steven T. Snyder sold 217,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $6,996,988.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 323,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,201.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (GLPI) is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. Its segments include GLP Capital, L.P.

