Short Interest in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) Declines By 7.9%

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,073 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 114,109 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,863 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

In other First Mid-Illinois Bancshares news, SVP Christopher L. Slabach sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $49,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,835.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Taylor sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $99,125.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,778 shares in the company, valued at $291,692.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,155 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 15.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 31.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) traded up 0.81% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.49. 11,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $418.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of -0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/first-mid-illinois-bancshares-inc-fmbh-short-interest-down-7-9-in-april-updated-updated-updated.html.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its subsidiaries, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. (First Mid Bank) and First Clover Leaf Bank, N.A. (First Clover Leaf Bank). The Company provides data processing services to affiliates through another subsidiary, Mid-Illinois Data Services, Inc (MIDS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.