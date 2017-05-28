Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Thor Industries comprises approximately 2.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.09% of Thor Industries worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Thor Industries by 99.7% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 158.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) traded down 0.63% during trading on Friday, hitting $91.40. 829,047 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.66. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $115.74. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post $6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THO shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wunderlich lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $125.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.74.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

