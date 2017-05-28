Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 28th, there was short interest totalling 695,621 shares, a decline of 4.8% from the April 13th total of 730,707 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 885,298 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) opened at 4.17 on Friday. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96.

Get Fifth Street Finance Corp. alerts:

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Fifth Street Finance Corp. had a negative net margin of 33.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Street Finance Corp. will post $0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. This is a boost from Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s payout ratio is presently -130.91%.

FSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Securities cut their price target on Fifth Street Finance Corp. from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays PLC set a $5.00 price target on Fifth Street Finance Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

In other news, Director Bernard D. Berman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,030.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 594,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $2,622,803.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,278,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,149,155.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,437,115 shares of company stock valued at $20,253,230 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $21,791,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 116.7% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 6,779,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,319,000 after buying an additional 3,650,684 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 112.5% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,876,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 993,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 104.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 786,975 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 928,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 645,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.17% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/fifth-street-finance-corp-fsc-short-interest-update-updated.html.

About Fifth Street Finance Corp.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company acts as a business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments, and capital appreciation from its equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Street Finance Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Street Finance Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.