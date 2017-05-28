Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) Short Interest Update

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 730,707 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the March 31st total of 1,171,657 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 884,093 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) traded up 0.97% during trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. 518,817 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $6.32.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.76 million. Fifth Street Finance Corp. had a negative net margin of 33.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Street Finance Corp. will post $0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -130.91%.

In other Fifth Street Finance Corp. news, Director Bernard D. Berman acquired 15,000 shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at $179,030.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 1,273,000 shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $5,741,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,424,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,053,408.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,437,115 shares of company stock valued at $20,253,230. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 116.7% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 6,779,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,319,000 after buying an additional 3,650,684 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $21,791,000. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,127,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 103,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,637,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 217,799 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 104.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 786,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Street Finance Corp.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company acts as a business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments, and capital appreciation from its equity investments.

