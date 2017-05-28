Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm earned $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

FRGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

In related news, Director Brian P. Friedman acquired 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $13,417,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,681 shares in the company, valued at $664,404.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Stockinger acquired 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,012.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,476. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,018,945 shares of company stock valued at $20,900,509 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $151,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) traded down 2.60% on Friday, hitting $24.35. 667,109 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.48 million, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.12. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc owns, operates and franchises two fast-casual restaurant brands, Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana through its subsidiaries Pollo Operations, Inc, and its subsidiaries, and Pollo Franchise, Inc, (collectively Pollo Tropical) and Taco Cabana, Inc and its subsidiaries (collectively Taco Cabana).

