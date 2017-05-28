Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.18

News coverage about Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) opened at 5.60 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $544.05 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $579.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.’s payout ratio is presently -6.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corp set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

In related news, Director Pamela A. Breuckmann acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. is engaged in the retail distribution of propane and related equipment sales, and midstream operations, which include crude oil logistics. The Company’s segments include propane and related equipment sales, midstream operations-crude oil logistics, and corporate and other. The propane and related equipment sales segment consists of the distribution of propane and related equipment and supplies.

