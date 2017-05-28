Opexa Therapeutics (OPXA) Given News Impact Rating of 0.31

News coverage about Opexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OPXA) has been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Opexa Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Opexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OPXA) traded up 1.85% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 67,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The stock’s market cap is $5.05 million. Opexa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.93.

Opexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OPXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opexa Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 297.83% and a negative return on equity of 126.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Opexa Therapeutics will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opexa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Opexa Therapeutics Company Profile

Opexa Therapeutics, Inc (Opexa) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of a personalized immunotherapy with the potential to treat various illnesses, including multiple sclerosis (MS), as well as other autoimmune diseases, such as neuromyelitis optica (NMO). These therapies are based on its T-cell technology.

