Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Share Price

News coverage about Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) has been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mettler-Toledo International earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 53 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) traded up 0.23% on Friday, hitting $578.40. 86,277 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $524.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.16. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $343.61 and a 52-week high of $582.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $594.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.30 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 81.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post $17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $538.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.60.

In other news, insider William P. Donnelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.18, for a total value of $2,730,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 218 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $105,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,853 shares of company stock worth $27,513,943. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

