Falco Resources Ltd (FPC) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of Falco Resources Ltd (TSE:FPC) in a research note released on Thursday, May 4th. They currently have a C$1.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Falco Resources in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a C$1.90 price target for the company.

