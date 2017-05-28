Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,515 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (EXPO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Exponent worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 35.8% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 788,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after buying an additional 207,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Exponent by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 646,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exponent by 7.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after buying an additional 43,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Exponent by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after buying an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exponent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) traded down 0.58% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. 66,688 shares of the company traded hands. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 million. Exponent had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc (Exponent), along with its subsidiaries, is a science and engineering consulting company. Exponent provides engineering and scientific consulting services to clients around the world. Its service offerings are provided on a project-by-project basis. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health.

