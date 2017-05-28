Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Earning Very Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSE:EPM) have been trending very positive this week, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Evolution Petroleum Corp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.61 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the energy company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

EPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolution Petroleum Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on Evolution Petroleum Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $11.00 price target on Evolution Petroleum Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Get Evolution Petroleum Corp alerts:

Shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSE:EPM) traded up 2.65% during trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 75,712 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $253.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85.

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSE:EPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. Analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Corp will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/evolution-petroleum-corp-epm-receiving-very-favorable-press-coverage-report-finds-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Evolution Petroleum Corp

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploitation and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. Its assets include interests in a carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery project (EOR) in Louisiana’s Delhi field.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.