Evoke Pharma’s (EVOK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at FBR & Co

FBR & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) in a research note released on Thursday, May 18th. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We think agreements reached with the FDA have provided Evoke Pharma with a clear regulatory path for advancing Gimoti as a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus. The company has maintained its projection for filing a New Drug Application (NDA) for Gimoti’s FDA approval in late 2017 or early 2018. One particularly key positive development in 1Q17 was gaining an agreement that a Human Factors Validation Study would not be required prior to filing the NDA. We think investors have not fully recognized the value of this agreement, as conducting this study would have significantly delayed Gimoti’s approval. We look for near-term investor recognition of this and other de-risking factors to increase and result in positive stock outperformance vs. the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index in 2017 (up 30% versus up 11% YTD, respectively).”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

EVOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evoke Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Evoke Pharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Laidlaw upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) traded up 0.39% on Thursday, reaching $2.57. 57,991 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $39.55 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $11.11.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma will post ($0.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOK. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 62.2% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 291,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 111,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 234,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth about $1,550,000. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases. The Company is developing EVK-001, a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

