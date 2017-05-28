Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Receives Buy Rating from Pacific Crest

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Pacific Crest in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th.

The analysts wrote, “We believe this SaaS pure-play and leader in mass notification remains well positioned to sustain 30%-plus growth this year and next.””

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Everbridge from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) traded up 3.24% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 206,304 shares. Everbridge has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $26.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. The company’s market capitalization is $737.51 million.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Everbridge’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Everbridge will post ($0.30) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 665,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $12,541,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,372 shares in the company, valued at $31,258,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Ix L. P. Abs sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $21,689,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,430,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,829,800.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 282,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 63,434 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 353,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 78,913 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 428,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 198,015 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc is a global software company. The Company provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats, such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events, such as information technology (IT) outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents, such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, its Software as a Service (SaaS)-based platform enables its customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

