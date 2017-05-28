Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Essex Property Trust (ESS) Share Price

News headlines about Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) have trended positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Essex Property Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 86 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Essex Property Trust to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.91.

Shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) remained flat at $256.30 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 205,268 shares. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $258.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.37 and a 200 day moving average of $230.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post $5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.07%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 3,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.92, for a total transaction of $761,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,996.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Schall sold 17,458 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.01, for a total transaction of $4,050,430.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,865,613.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,910 shares of company stock worth $15,250,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets.

