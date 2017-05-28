Stryker Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/equities-analysts-set-expectations-for-stryker-co-s-q2-2017-earnings-syk-updated-updated-updated.html.

SYK has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen and Company set a $150.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Stryker from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) traded up 0.97% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.84. 981,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Stryker has a 52 week low of $106.48 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average is $124.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.89, for a total value of $1,810,326.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

