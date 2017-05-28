Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Lowered by Jefferies Group

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group reduced their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuVasive in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NUVA. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity set a $69.00 target price on shares of NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) traded down 1.14% during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.44. 719,507 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 0.86. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $77.88.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $249.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $109,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 18.3% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NuVasive by 108.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $124,000.

In related news, insider Jason Hannon sold 24,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $1,843,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuvasive, Inc is a medical device company. The Company focuses on developing minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for the spine surgery. Its product portfolio focuses on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used to aid in the spinal fusion process.

