Jefferies Group Comments on Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Q2 2017 Earnings (GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

GPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging Holding Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Graphic Packaging Holding Company from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.30 price objective (up from $16.10) on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) traded down 1.33% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.39. 8,921,642 shares of the stock were exchanged. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging Holding Company had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company by 37.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company by 116.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company during the third quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a range of products to food, beverage and other consumer product companies. The Company’s segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the Company’s North American paperboard mills, which produce primarily coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board.

