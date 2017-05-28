Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a report released on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley currently has a $409.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $374.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen and Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $417.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and set a $472.00 price objective (up from $440.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $435.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $378.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $450.15.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) traded down 0.84% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.22. 296,838 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.94 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix has a 52 week low of $314.55 and a 52 week high of $446.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $418.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.65.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.94. Equinix had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $949.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post $4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 648.15%.
In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $48,756.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,746 shares in the company, valued at $659,918.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Meyers sold 154 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.66, for a total transaction of $65,705.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,078.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,956 shares of company stock valued at $7,770,924 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Equinix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Equinix by 851.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,228,000 after buying an additional 108,247 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,628,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Equinix by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 13,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Equinix by 11.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 49,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.
About Equinix
Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.
