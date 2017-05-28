Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.113 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.0% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax Inc. alerts:

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) traded down 0.51% on Friday, hitting $136.43. 324,937 shares of the stock traded hands. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $139.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.14 million. Equifax had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post $6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

WARNING: “Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.113 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (EFX)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/equifax-inc-efx-position-boosted-by-bank-of-montreal-can-updated-updated-updated.html.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.44, for a total value of $1,910,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,578 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.