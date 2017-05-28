Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in a research report released on Wednesday, May 17th. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KLR Group raised shares of EOG Resources from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, January 27th. FBR & Co set a $122.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Scotiabank set a $104.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.61.

Shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) traded up 0.22% on Wednesday, hitting $91.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,462 shares. EOG Resources has a one year low of $78.04 and a one year high of $109.37. The stock’s market capitalization is $52.66 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average is $98.08.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy exploration company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is -29.65%.

In other news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $2,613,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,721,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $259,351.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,292.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2,098.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,740,352 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,486,473,000 after buying an additional 34,114,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $494,429,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,917,123 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,024,622,000 after buying an additional 2,242,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,660,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,594,298,000 after buying an additional 2,217,857 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,971,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $680,055,000 after buying an additional 1,816,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

