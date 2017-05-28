Entergy Co. (ETR) Insider Haley Fisackerly Sells 600 Shares

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) insider Haley Fisackerly sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $45,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) traded down 0.27% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.65. 1,065,925 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $13.94 billion. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $66.71 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.38.

Get Entergy Co. alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post $4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/entergy-co-etr-insider-haley-fisackerly-sells-600-shares-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,927,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,680,000 after buying an additional 470,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 3,574.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,089,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,173,000 after buying an additional 15,651,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Entergy by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,721,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,419,000 after buying an additional 115,341 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Entergy by 1.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,992,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,051,000 after buying an additional 77,950 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,698,000 after buying an additional 724,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power to retail and wholesale customers in areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans and operates a natural gas distribution business.

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.