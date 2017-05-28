Ennis (EBF) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

News articles about Ennis (NYSE:EBF) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ennis earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF) traded down 0.31% on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,128 shares. Ennis has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $414.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Ennis will post $1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,500.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ennis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc and its subsidiaries are engaged in the production and sale of business forms, other business products and apparel to customers primarily located in the United States. The Company operates through two business segments: Print and Apparel. The Print Segment is engaged in printing, manufacturing and selling a range of business forms and other business products to distributors located throughout the United States primarily through independent dealers.

