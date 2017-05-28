Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Share Price

Press coverage about EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EnLink Midstream earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 33 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) traded up 0.85% on Friday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,345 shares. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. The company’s market capitalization is $3.20 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.35%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC is an integrated midstream company. The Company’s assets consist of equity interests in EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (the Partnership) and EnLink Oklahoma Gas Processing, LP (EnLink Oklahoma T.O.). The Partnership is engaged in the gathering, transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate and crude oil, as well as providing crude oil, condensate and brine services to producers.

