43,712 Shares in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPS. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) traded up 0.16% during trading on Friday, hitting $93.45. 661,052 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average of $91.97. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.05 and a 12-month high of $99.47.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 13.53%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. will post $4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s payout ratio is 45.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

In other Dr Pepper Snapple Group news, insider Martin M. Ellen sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $653,076.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,135.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry D. Young sold 195,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $18,469,365.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,022,466.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,334 shares of company stock valued at $30,852,542. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc is an integrated brand owner, manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company offers a diverse portfolio of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, water and mixers.

