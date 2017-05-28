Enerplus Corp (ERF) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $7.26. Enerplus Corp shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 1,003,655 shares.

The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $172.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.23 million. Enerplus Corp had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 152.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Enerplus Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Enerplus Corp in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Enerplus Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Enerplus Corp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Enerplus Corp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Enerplus Corp by 3.9% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Enerplus Corp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Enerplus Corp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Enerplus Corp by 10.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,665 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42.

Enerplus Corp Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company’s oil and natural gas property interests are located in the United States, primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania, as well as in western Canada in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The Company’s oil and natural gas property interests contains proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil, 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil, 123 MMbbls of tight oil, 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids (NGLs), 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas, for a total of approximately 382.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE).

