BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Hold Rating for Energen Co. (EGN)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) in a report published on Friday, May 5th. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EGN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price objective on Energen and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays PLC reissued a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Energen in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on Energen from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Energen in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of Energen (NYSE:EGN) traded up 1.60% on Friday, reaching $56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,749 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 1.91. Energen has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $64.44.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Energen had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energen will post $0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles W. Porter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $327,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $339,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Energen during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Energen by 14.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energen during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Energen by 22.6% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas. Its operations are conducted through subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation and occur within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

