Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$17.50 to C$21.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$17.25 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.64.

Get Enerflex Ltd alerts:

Shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) traded down 2.17% on Friday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,216 shares. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 116.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Enerflex Ltd (EFX) Price Target Raised to C$21.50” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/enerflex-ltd-efx-pt-raised-to-c21-50-at-raymond-james-financial-inc-updated-updated.html.

In other Enerflex news, insider James Harbilas sold 6,700 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$122,275.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,518 shares of company stock worth $122,275.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. is a Canada-based supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems and electric power equipment. The Company’s in‐house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission and service hydrocarbon handling systems. The Company operates through three segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World.

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.