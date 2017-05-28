Encana Corp (ECA) Receives Hold Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Encana Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. GMP Securities downgraded Encana Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.13.

Shares of Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) traded up 0.91% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. 6,040,112 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. Encana Corp has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $18.13. The stock’s market cap is $14.07 billion.

In related news, Director Clayton Woitas purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,125.00. Also, insider Michael Williams purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,878.00. Insiders acquired 28,600 shares of company stock worth $407,554 over the last quarter.

About Encana Corp

Encana Corporation is an energy producer that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) producing plays. The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

