Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP) Share Price

News coverage about Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 95 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) opened at 17.33 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $6.14 billion. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. will post $0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.’s payout ratio is -179.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering; transportation and storage services, and natural gas gathering, treating, processing, marketing and transportation services in the Gulf Coast and mid-continent regions of the United States.

