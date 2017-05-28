Employers Holdings (EIG) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) have trended positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Employers Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 79 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) traded down 0.99% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 81,124 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75. Employers Holdings has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.17 million. Employers Holdings had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Employers Holdings will post $2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Employers Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.16%.

In other news, COO Stephen V. Festa sold 18,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $719,596.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,218.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Employers Holdings

Employers Holdings, Inc is a holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the Company provides workers’ compensation insurance coverage to select, small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. It provides workers’ compensation insurance under a statutory system wherein employers are required to provide coverage for their employees’ medical, disability, vocational rehabilitation, and/or death benefit costs for work-related injuries or illnesses.

