Emmis Communications Co. (EMMS) President Sells $52,598.70 in Stock

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) President Paul V. Brenner sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $52,598.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 40,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) traded down 1.18% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,241 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.25. Emmis Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

About Emmis Communications

Emmis Communications Corporation is a media company, which focuses on radio broadcasting. The Company operates through three business segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. As of February 29, 2016, the Company owned 19 frequency modulation (FM) and four amplitude modulation (AM) radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, St.

