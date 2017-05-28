Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th.

EMR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.34.

Shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) traded down 0.56% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489,721 shares. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.17. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.9% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

